Caleb Williams Unbothered by Rough Stat Line in Bears' Week 1 Win

The Bears offense didn't score a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass the ball during a game vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass the ball during a game vs. the Tennessee Titans. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Caleb Williams made his Chicago Bears and NFL debut on Sunday, and it resulted with a 24–17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The rookie quarterback's stat line was not much to rave about, though. He completed 14-of-29 passes for 93 yards. The Bears' offense didn't score any of the team's touchdowns—those both came from the defense on a blocked punt and an interception.

There were obviously critics focused on Williams after the game as he had a lot of weight on his shoulders for being the No. 1 pick. He is unbothered about all the outside noise regarding his statistics, though, because the Bears are in the winning category.

"Yeah, I don't care about stats. I feel great," Williams said. "To be honest with you, I feel great."

Williams still sees room for improvement as the season goes on. He knows that just because the Bears won, the game wasn't perfect.

"Obviously, we didn't perform how we wanted to (offensively)," Williams said. "We want to be the most efficient team out there, myself included. Didn't perform the way I wanted to. I missed a few passes that I normally don't miss. All these other things."

Williams and the Bears will have a chance to prove themselves on a national stage in Week 2, facing the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

