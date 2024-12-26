Cam Heyward Gives Harsh, But Honest, Assessment of Steelers' Recent Struggles
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third rough loss in a row on Wednesday, losing 29–10 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers played three games in 11 days and lost all three, all by double digits.
The team's once 10–3 record has turned into 10–6, and now they are second in the AFC North standings thanks to their 34–17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Saturday.
It was a promising-looking season, and it still could end up that way as the Steelers already clinched a playoff spot, but some of the players aren't happy with how the team has performed recently. Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is one of those players, and he didn't hold back in his post-game comments about the team.
"The last three weeks we played like s---," Heyward said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "Simple as that. I own that. Every player's got [to own that]. Can't squander opportunities—whether it's turnovers, whether it's getting off the field, whether it's scoring touchdowns, it's a multitude of things, and it has reared its big head.
"My confidence is never going to lack in the group. It's just from an execution standpoint, it's just dumbfounding. We have to get it done on those plays. We sit up in meetings, we take it out to the field. That means nothing if you don't do it in the game."
Heyward wasn't the only one to offer a harsh, but honest, statement about the team's struggles after Wednesday's loss. Steelers safety DeShon Elliott expressed how the team shouldn't be having these types of issues this late in the season. Linebacker Alex Highsmith also criticized the Steelers' drive right now heading into the playoffs.
The Steelers currently hold the No. 5 playoff seed because of the recent losses, but the Ravens haven't officially clinched the AFC North top seed. If the Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, they'll hold onto the No. 3 seed, but if the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ravens lose, Pittsburgh will regain the top divisional spot.
The Steelers will also be looking to avoid ending the 2024 regular season on a four-game losing streak.