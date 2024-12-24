Ben Roethlisberger Rips NFL Over Brutal Schedule for Steelers, Other Christmas Teams
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back in action on Christmas Day as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a mid-week showdown. While many fans are excited to see their team play on the holiday, some individuals are less than thrilled about the Steelers' schedule this month.
Chief among those is former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who addressed his concern with the tight scheduling Pittsburgh has had leading up to Wednesday's game. Speaking on his podcast, Roethlisberger ripped the NFL for the brutal schedule that's resulting in the Steelers playing three games in 11 days.
"It's miserable. It's a shame that the league does this. It just shows that it's all about money and this is a way that they can, you know, make more money and figure this thing out because it's not fair for the players. You wanna talk about injuries and making the game safer, changing the kickoff rule and preventing guys on hip-drop tackles, and concussions, and this that and the other, and you're going to make guys play the most violent game in the world, arguably, three games in 11 days. I mean, there's no time for your body to get healthy and rest," said Roethlisberger on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger.
Pittsburgh lost against the Philadelphia Eagles, 27–13, on Dec. 15 in Week 15. They played again on Saturday, Dec. 21 in Week 16, a 34–17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, just four days after that game against their division rivals, they'll be back out on the field on Wednesday, Dec. 25 to take on the Chiefs.
Roethlisberger made clear that he feels so many games in an 11-day window is excessive and a further sign of greed from the NFL, which surely stands to make plenty of money by having some top teams playing on Christmas.