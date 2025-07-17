Cam Heyward Offers Early Review of Aaron Rodgers With Steelers After Offseason Comments
Pittsburgh Steelers star defender Cam Heyward was not a fan of Aaron Rodgers's drawn-out free agency and publicly said as much while it was happening. Which could've made things awkward when Rodgers finally agreed to become Heyward's teammate. But to hear the star defender tell it, that hasn't happened at all.
Appearing on Wednesday's episode of the Rich Eisen Show, Heyward gave an early review of Rodgers as a Pittsburgh teammate. He said the quarterback has "bought in" and that he is excited to work alongside him.
"It just felt like he has bought in, and it worked out for the best," Heyward said, per Pro Football Talk. "I know sometimes we live in a society where we want things now. But patience has a way of paying off. And to now see he’s a Pittsburgh Steelers and just him walking through the locker room asking questions how we do things. He’s bought in and that’s all I can ask for our quarterback. As a teammate, I’m excited to go work with him."
A bit of a different tone than back in March, when Heyward expressed frustration with all the rumors surrounding his team and Rodgers, saying he wouldn't be "doing that darkness retreat" before proclaiming it didn't matter to him whether Rodgers came to Pittsburgh or not. But it seems the QB has won Heyward over quickly.
It's shaping up to be an interesting year in Pittsburgh, but sounds like anyone hoping for friction between Rodgers and one of the faces of the franchise will be disappointed.