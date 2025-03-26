Cam Heyward Clarifies Comments About Aaron Rodgers Potentially Joining Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward clarified some comments he made last week about Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the squad.
Heyward's thoughts on Rodgers waiting to pick an NFL team to land at went viral after he ranted about Rodgers's indecisiveness: "I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap," Heyward said at the time. “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch."
Well, now that signs are pointing to Rodgers likely signing with the Steelers after he visited the facility and after the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants have made other quarterback plans, Heyward expressed how his comments were taken out of context.
"It was misconstrued," Heyward said on Good Morning Football. "From my point of view, I was asked the question 'Would you go to the lengths of going to a darkness retreat to recruit Aaron Rodgers?' I said, 'I'm not doing that! The pitch is, if you want to be a Steeler, be a Steeler.' That's all it was. It wasn't that I don't like Aaron Rodgers, or I'm against him.
"I think when I look at our team right now, it would be really cool to have a guy like Aaron Rodgers. But, I can't be the guy who gets it over the finish line, I think he has to make those decisions for himself. Excited to see what happens."
Rodgers still hasn't publicly made a decision about his plans for the 2025 season. It's likely off the table for him to land with the Giants after the team signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal on Tuesday. And, the Vikings already made it clear they weren't pursuing the veteran quarterback anymore. The Steelers are the only other NFL team showing interest in the four-time MVP, and the only one he publicly visited.
Heyward added in his interview that if Rodgers joins the Steelers, he just needs to be ready to win, as that's the team's ultimate goal. He said the Steelers don't care about "the glitz and glam of New York" in Pittsburgh, they just want to win their seventh Super Bowl title. Coincidentally, the only Super Bowl ring Rodgers has won he captured after the Green Bay Packers beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.