Cam Newton: Pittsburgh Steelers Should Move on From Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers faced some serious question marks at the quarterback position entering 2024. They looked as though they had come up with a great plan, though, as Justin Fields went 4-2 though the first six games and veteran Russell Wilson stepped in to win six of his first seven starts. But a late-season slump has re-opened all those questions both as the Steelers limp toward the postseason on a three-game losing streak.
Cam Newton, dressed in a sharp pink cowboy hat, shared his opinion on the situation during Friday's Get Up. Asked if the organization should bring Wilson back in 2025, Newton has a succinct answer.
"No," he said. "But you bring back Justin Fields though. And you develop him the right way though. Father Time ain't on our side. [Wilson] ain't no spring chicken."
Newton's argument is that, if properly developed, Fields's ceiling is somewhere in the Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson neighborhood. And that if Fields was able to truly play like himself he could show some glimpses of that.
That's a pretty strong claim considering that Fields has started 44 games in the NFL and has a 14–30 record. Pittsburgh succeeded this year largely thanks to an elite defense and the dual-threat quarterback was tasked with doing just enough to win. Allen and Jackson obviously have different remits in their respective offenses.
On the other hand, everyone is pretty comfortable with what Wilson is at his advanced age. His ceiling is certainly more defined. Either option comes with some risks so Newton is clearly seeking the bigger potential reward.