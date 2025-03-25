Cam Ward Sent Emphatic Four-Word Message to Titans After Great Pro Day Throw
All 32 NFL teams were in town for Cam Ward's Pro Day at the University of Miami on Monday, but it was Ward's interactions with the Tennessee Titans that stood out. The Titans have the No. 1 pick in the draft this year, and could certainly draft Ward to become the team's franchise quarterback. Though the Titans have been considered a team that could possibly trade down in this year's draft, the team possibility of them taking Ward seems more likely than before, especially after they did not sign any other quarterbacks this offseason.
Multiple members of the Titans brass were in attendance for Miami's Pro Day, including head coach Brian Callahan, general manager Mike Borgonzi, assistant general manager Dave Ziegler, president of football operations Chad Brinker, offensive coordinator Nick Holz, and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, among others.
Ward was seen interacting with mutliple members of the Titans brass both during and after he threw at his Pro Day. After one impressive throw from Ward on the run, he appeared to say something to Brinker and Borgonzi.
Following his Pro Day, Ward revealed on NFL Network that he told the Titans: "I'm solidifying it today."
"I made sure they heard me," Ward added.
Ward added that he was looking to show teams his ability to throw on rhythm, as well as ensure his receivers had a good performance.
Ward enters the draft widely viewed as the top quarterback prospect in the class. He spent the final season of his collegiate career at Miami, where he threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Titans will have the opportunity to capitalize and potentially select Ward in the draft, which begins on April 24.