Cameras Caught Broncos Tackle Hilariously Getting in Some Extra Reps After Scuffle vs. Bills

Always be working.

McGlinchey decided to kick-step instead of fight.
After a small scuffle broke out between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills during their wild-card weekend playoff game on Sunday afternoon, Mike McGlinchey decided to take an extra second to get some reps in.

The Broncos' right tackle could be seen walking away from his teammates to practice his kick step before returning to the offensive huddle in a hilarious video that was captured by CBS's broadcast.

That's dedication.

Unfortunately, the added reps didn't help right away—as Denver missed a field goal to finish the drive before taking a 10-7 deficit into the half.

The winner of Broncos versus Bills will advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

