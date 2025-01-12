Cameras Caught Broncos Tackle Hilariously Getting in Some Extra Reps After Scuffle vs. Bills
Always be working.
After a small scuffle broke out between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills during their wild-card weekend playoff game on Sunday afternoon, Mike McGlinchey decided to take an extra second to get some reps in.
The Broncos' right tackle could be seen walking away from his teammates to practice his kick step before returning to the offensive huddle in a hilarious video that was captured by CBS's broadcast.
Check it out here:
That's dedication.
Unfortunately, the added reps didn't help right away—as Denver missed a field goal to finish the drive before taking a 10-7 deficit into the half.
The winner of Broncos versus Bills will advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
