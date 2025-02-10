SI

Cameras Caught a Pumped-Up Kendrick Lamar Celebrating After Super Bowl Halftime Show

K. Dot was looking pretty happy.

Brigid Kennedy

Rapper Kendrick Lamar on Feb 9, 2025.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar on Feb 9, 2025. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered a high-energy, star-studded, and unsurprisingly scathing performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, during which he brought out actor Samuel L. Jackson, musical artist SZA, tennis legend Serena Williams, but most importantly performed a rousing rendition of "Not Like Us," his unflinching Drake diss track that's currently at the center of a legal battle.

Whether Lamar would perform the song was the subject of much deliberation considering the possible legal ramifications at play. But after a quick tease, Lamar delivered, and the entire stadium sang along. Rough night to be Drake, that's for sure.

Lamar, on the other hand, was clearly pumped after he left the field—a reaction that cameras caught and shared online. The rapper looks very excited, clapping his hands and pumping his chest.

Take a peek at that below:

From the Grammy Awards to the Super Bowl halftime show ... you can't write a better week than that.

