Cameras Caught the Moment Shedeur Sanders Received His Real Draft Call From Browns
Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon, ending the former Colorado quarterback's shocking wait to be selected after some thought he was a shoo-in to be picked on day one.
The call he received to hear the news—a real one this time—came from general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cameras from both the Browns and Sanders' camp were rolling during the pick, leading to this awesome video capturing the moment:
"Shedeur, can you hear me man?" Berry asked. "I know it's been a long weekend, but we're gonna take you off the board here, alright brother?"
"Yessir, let's do it," Sanders responded.
"Hey listen," Berry continued. "You gotta come in, you gotta work hard, you gotta earn your job, earn your keep, and it doesn't matter where you were taken. It matters what you do from this point forward... you're talented, we spent a long time with you, you're a good kid, let's get ready to go to work and prove all the people who passed on you wrong."
Despite putting up elite passing numbers during his time at Colorado, Sanders wound up being the sixth quarterback taken off the board in this year's draft. Many have suggested that it didn't have as much to do with his talent on the field, however, as his demeanor off the field.
Sanders now enters a quarterback room in Cleveland consisting of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.