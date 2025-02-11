Cameras Caught Nick Sirianni Singing Perfect Song on Stage at Super Bowl After Party
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was thought to be on the hot seat after last season's ugly first-round exit in the playoffs.
Just over a year later? The 43-year-old is a Super Bowl champion following Sunday night's 40-22 defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs—and he celebrated the accomplishment by singing a perfectly on-brand song.
With Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative" blasting over the speakers at the Eagles' after party, cameras caught Sirianni on stage belting out the lyric: "Everybody's talkin' all this stuff about me."
Talk that talk, Nick.
"This is the ultimate team game," Sirianni said following the Eagles' 18th win of the season that clinched a Lombardi Trophy. "You can't be great without the greatness of others—and we [had] a great performance by everybody. The offense, defense, special teams. Howie [Roseman] getting us the guys. Our coaching staff, these great players. We didn't really ever care what anyone thought about how we won—or their opinions. All we wanted to do is win. That's why we listen to 'My Prerogative' a little bit after some wins."
A full-circle moment for the head coach and his Philly team, who are already favored to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2026.