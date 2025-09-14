SI

Fan Throws Adult Object Onto Field After Bengals WR Makes Incredible Catch vs. Jaguars

Liam McKeone

Mitchell Tinsley made a great catch for the Bengals before an adult object was thrown on the field.
The Bengals took on the Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on Sunday and it was mostly bad news for Cincinnati. Joe Burrow got hurt in the first half and limped off the field to receive an MRI, leaving Jake Browning to lead the offense against Jacksonville's defense. The third quarter of the contest brought something interesting, at least—an absolutely incredible catch by third-year Bengals wideout Mitchell Tinsley, and an adult object once again entering an NFL field of play.

With Cincinnati down 17-10, Browning dropped back and threw up a lob for Tinsley. He made a truly ludicrious one-handed catch right up against the sideline. It is an early catch of the year candidate for sure, and tied up the game at 17.

As Tinsley was celebrating, though, a fan in the stands threw a green adult object onto the field. The broadcast catches it flying in from the left moments after Tinsley's catch was called a touchdown.

What an outrageous catch. A bit marred by a foreign object getting tossed onto the field, but a remarkable catch nevertheless.

An interesting day in Cincinnati.

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

