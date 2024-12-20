SI

Cameron Dicker Was Very Amused by Broncos' Confusion About Fair Catch Free Kick

The unexpected star of the show on 'Thursday Night Football' was baffled by the Broncos' confusion over the fair catch free kick.

Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker converted on the first successful fair catch free kick field goal attempt in 48 years on Thursday night.
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker converted on the first successful fair catch free kick field goal attempt in 48 years on Thursday night.
The Los Angeles Chargers made history in Thursday night's 34-27 victory over the Denver Broncos as kicker Cameron Dicker converted the first successful fair catch free kick field goal attempt in 48 years.

Thanks to extra yardage gained on a fair catch interference penalty, the Chargers were able to line up and allow Dicker to kick a 57-yard free kick field goal, which he drilled before halftime to cut Denver's lead to 21-13.

Dicker discussed the chaos leading up to the moment after the game.

"Once he got hit when trying to catch it with a penalty, I was like 'OK 15 yards? That's gonna put us up there,'" Dicker said, "The offense was out there and I was like, 'Huh, did they forget about this?' Like I was like am I the only one who remembers this? ...Then beep ran over and let me know, ‘Hey, we’re going!’ I got one more rep and ran out on the field. Then the Broncos were confused so they called the timeout."

When asked what he was thinking leading up to the kick itself, Dicker kept it light.

"I was kind of laughing. I was like what a funny moment. Like this is cool, this is cool. Just enjoy the moment, embrace the moment and just go try to hit a bomb and enjoy it."

The rest is history. Dicker made the kick, and the Chargers went on to win the game, which moved them into second-place in a very competitive AFC West.

