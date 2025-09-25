SI

Cardinals Unveil Arizona-Inspired End Zone Paint for Thursday Night Game vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have themselves a pretty sweet pitch to play on to kick off Week 4.

Mike Kadlick

The Cardinals and Seahawks will wear the NFL's Rivalries jerseys for the first time on Thursday night.
The Cardinals and Seahawks will wear the NFL's Rivalries jerseys for the first time on Thursday night. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cardinals are set to welcome the Seahawks to State Farm Stadium on Thursday night to kick off Week 4 across the NFL, and when they do, they'll do so with a pretty sweet look in their end zones.

Paired up with their new Rivalries uniforms—the NFL's new set of kits inspired by teams' local communities—the Cardinals have painted their end zones to replicate the Arizona state flag. Add in a sandblasted alternate logo at midfield, and the Cards have themselves a pretty sweet pitch to play on for tonight's NFC West matchup.

Take a look:

Now that's how you up the ante on alternate uniform night.

The Cardinals will be the first team to rock the new Rivalries uniforms as they kick off the NFL's new program in primetime. Seattle, meanwhile, is holding off—opting for their traditional navy tops and grey bottoms.

Thursday's game between these two 2-1 NFC West foes is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream on Amazon's Prime Video.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL