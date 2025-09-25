Cardinals Unveil Arizona-Inspired End Zone Paint for Thursday Night Game vs. Seahawks
The Cardinals are set to welcome the Seahawks to State Farm Stadium on Thursday night to kick off Week 4 across the NFL, and when they do, they'll do so with a pretty sweet look in their end zones.
Paired up with their new Rivalries uniforms—the NFL's new set of kits inspired by teams' local communities—the Cardinals have painted their end zones to replicate the Arizona state flag. Add in a sandblasted alternate logo at midfield, and the Cards have themselves a pretty sweet pitch to play on for tonight's NFC West matchup.
Take a look:
Now that's how you up the ante on alternate uniform night.
The Cardinals will be the first team to rock the new Rivalries uniforms as they kick off the NFL's new program in primetime. Seattle, meanwhile, is holding off—opting for their traditional navy tops and grey bottoms.
Thursday's game between these two 2-1 NFC West foes is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream on Amazon's Prime Video.