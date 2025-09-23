NFL Week 4 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Week 3 in the NFL came to a close on Monday night with an epic showdown between the Lions and the Ravens in Baltimore. The slate that was also saw a miraculous comeback from the defending Super Bowl champions, the Carson Wentz-led Vikings take down the Jake Browning-led Bengals by a whopping 38 points, Caleb Williams throw four touchdowns in the face of his former head coach, and the Chiefs finally get into the win column in 2025.
Now? We're onto Week 4.
With four primetime games, three divisional matchups, a Kansas City vs. Baltimore showdown, and a double header on Monday Night Football, here's a look at what's to come in the NFL this weekend—with dates, times, and where to watch each game:
NFL Week 4 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
Fresh off a last-second loss to Mac Jones and the 49ers, the Cardinals will welcome the division-rival Seattle Seahawks to State Farm Stadium this week for a Thursday Night Football matchup.
Arizona has begun the season 2-1 despite a low target share—and an apparent drop issue—for Marvin Harrison Jr., while Seattle is also 2-1, having just beat the Saints by 31.
Kickoff for this one is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.
Sunday, September 21
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
9:30 a.m. ET
NFL Network/NFL+
Alanta Falcons
Washington Commanders
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
New York Giants
Los Angeles Chargers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Los Angeles Rams
Indianapolis Colts
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
We have our first game of the NFL's International Series coming up this weekend, with the Steelers and the Vikings heading to Ireland for a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff from Dublin's Croke Park.
On the mainland, the slate consists of seven 1:00 p.m. ET starts, two 4:05 p.m.'s, and two at 4:25 p.m.'s—including a budding AFC rivalry between the Chiefs and Ravens at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
The Packers will head to North Texas this weekend to take on the Cowboys with one major storyline looming large: The Micah Parsons trade from this past summer.
Since then, Dallas has begun the season 1-2 while Green Bay sits at 2-1. With each franchise coming off a loss, we're in for a timeless, NFC rivalry on Sunday Night Football.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
7:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals
8:15 p.m. ET
ABC
We have a Monday Night Football double header coming up this week, with staggered starts scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC, respectively.
The first one is a divisional matchup between the Jets and Dolphins in Miami, shortly followed by the Bengals visiting the Broncos in Denver. Monday's are for the AFC, I suppose.
What's at Stake Across the NFL in Week 4?
As with every day in the NFL, there's plenty at stake this weekend across the league.
For starters, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Titans head coach Brian Callahan, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll all seem to be hanging onto their jobs by a thread after three uninspired 0-3 starts. Daboll, with rookie Jaxson Dart in his back pocket, sounds very close to pulling the emergency lever in New York.
On the winning side, the Colts are 3-0 and making history on offense with Daniel Jones (yes, that Daniel Jones) at quarterback, while the Chiefs finally won a game over the Giants on Sunday night—but will have quite the opponent ahead of them in the Ravens as they look to avoid falling to 1-3.
Other notable storylines to watch include a battle between the Buccaneers and Eagles to remain undefeated, and Ben Johnson's Bears heading to Vegas to take on the Raiders—who apparently were also in the mix for his services as head coach this offseason.
Let's have some fun.