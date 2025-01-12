Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Didn't Think Twice on Hosting Rams Playoff Game
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill extended an olive branch to NFC West rivals Los Angeles Rams this past week, offering to host the Rams' playoff matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings amid the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
Although it'll be strange for State Farm Stadium to be filled with blue and yellow instead of red, Bidwill didn't think twice about letting the Rams play their "home" game in Glendale.
"Our hearts are breaking with what's going on," Bidwill said, via NFL.com. "It's what's best for the league, it's what's best for the team, and we have to do everything we can to make sure we have a great game.
"It's always a good time to do the right thing," Bidwill continued. "If we can do something to help, ... maybe this is the only thing we can do. Let's put our energy into it and try to focus on it and make it a great experience, whether it's the players, their families or the coaches."
Bidwill and the Cardinals organization made sure everything would work out O.K. and be ready in time for the Rams' Monday night playoff game. NFL listed a few of the things the team did, all going above and beyond to make the Rams' experience feel like a home game. That included shipping out blue and yellow paint from Mississippi, ordering food for 60,000 fans, sending the Cardinals' planes to pick up the Rams players and setting up the Rams' equipment at the facilities.
Monday night's game is already sold out, an incredible feat considering it was only announced on Thursday that the game was being moved.
If the Rams win on Monday night, the next question was if they would attempt to go back to Los Angeles, all depending on the state of the wildfires. "They're more than welcome to stay" at State Farm Stadium, Bidwill said. His and the team's gratuity will not be forgotten.
As of early Sunday morning, officials have reported 16 deaths and the destruction of 5,000 structures during the L.A. wildfires.