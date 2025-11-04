Cardinals Player Mocks Disastrous Cowboys Defense After Yet Another Easy Touchdown
The Cardinals had absolutely no problem going into Dallas and cruising past the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, 27-17. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett kept the Arizona offense humming and on schedule but the road victory wasn't enough to make his head coach Jonathan Gannon reconsider a change to the depth chart when Kyler Murray returns. Perhaps because moving the ball and putting up points against the Cowboys isn't very hard.
At least according to an unidentified Cardinals player who made such an assessment after his team took a 17-7 lead over their hosts.
"It's so f---ing easy," the player shouted. "It's just so f---ing easy."
On one hand, this assessment is true. Dallas' defense has been objectively bad this season. The Cowboys have allowed the second-most yards per game and second-most points per contest in the league. Only the Bengals have been worse. And allowing 30.8 points per game has allowed Dak Prescott's tremendous play to be largely wasted.
Jerry Jones's decision to part with Micah Parsons over the offseason remains one of the year's biggest storylines. The headline-grabbing owner seemed to suggest there was a trade to be announced later that might shore up the struggling defensive unit—yet results to this point do not suggest they are a single player away from fixing the problems.