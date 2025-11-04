Jerry Jones Insists the Cowboys Are Still Buyers at the Trade Deadline Despite Loss
Jerry Jones still says his Cowboys will be buying at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline despite a demoralizing loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.
Dallas was roughed up by Arizona in a 27-17 home loss that dropped Jones’s team to 3-5-1 on the season. Cardinals backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett picked the Cowboys apart, finishing the night 21-of-31 for 261 yards, with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
Earlier on Monday, Jones claimed his team had made a trade, but wouldn’t reveal any further details, leading to jokes from Troy Aikman in the broadcast booth.
After the game, Jones said Monday night’s loss had not changed the team’s plans to add before the deadline, and that he still had a trade ready to go.
“We still can, yes,” he said. “Again. Stand by what I’ve said. Absolutely. We’ll see how tomorrow goes. Today was all about tomorrow. You shouldn’t do anything. You should wait and see what we do tomorrow.”
Dallas has now lost two games in a row and three of its last four. Quarterback Dak Prescott is having a solid season, but the team’s defense has been an absolute mess. Since trading Micah Parsons, the team’s pass rush has been non-existent (go figure), and that would be a clear area of need heading into the deadline. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux are both obvious options to help.
The Cowboys currently sit second in the NFC East behind the 6-2 Eagles. A few wins could put them in the wild-card discussion, but for now, they are firmly outside the playoff race. Jones may be hoping a big move on Tuesday can change that.