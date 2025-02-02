How Cardinals Can Take Offensive Line to Next Level
Our series rolls on as we preview 2025 NFL Draft prospects who are seemingly perfect fits for the Arizona Cardinals. As we’ve discussed, the Cards have limited capital for this upcoming draft and must make the most of every pick. That means getting as many NFL-ready players as possible and not trying to swing for the fences with project players – this is not the time for that.
The top needs for Arizona are some order of edge rusher, interior defensive line, and offensive line upgrades, with other positions like linebacker and wide receiver needing more depth.
The player we’re looking at here is Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson. The former consensus 5-star recruit from the 2021 high school class found his way to the field for Ohio State quickly and made an impact inside at left guard. An injury moved him to left tackle this past season and he was surprisingly good with a sudden change.
For a Cardinals team who needs depth, talent, and versatility on their offensive line, it appears that Jackson would check all those boxes for them.
Let’s take a closer look at who Jackson is, how he fits, and what he could do from day one in the desert.
Profile:
Former 5-Star recruit and consensus Top 20 recruit in the nation (2021)
2024 CFP National Champion
First-Team All-American (2024)
Three-time First-Team All-Big Ten (2022-2024)
51 career games
The fit:
Jackson has several years of experience playing left guard and performing at a high level. The Cardinals’ offensive line has a couple of spots seemingly figured out including left tackle and center, but both guard spots are open competition. Naturally, Jackson is an easy transition to that spot.
It’s worth noting that Jackson doesn’t have almost any time on the right side of the line. This could obviously limit him to one side of the line and perhaps only the left guard spot.
There is versatility with Jackson after being forced outside to left tackle in relief of an injured Josh Simmons and to his credit Jackson played well. The Cardinals will certainly value a lineman who can play outside in a pinch or at a high-level inside.
The logic:
Draft high-level talents that can start immediately. The offensive line needs upgrades throughout, and Jackson is a definitive upgrade inside at guard. Knowing that Jackson can move outside in a pinch is a good thing to keep in their back pocket.
Jackson has not only proven himself to be a good player throughout his four years in Columbus, but he has tons of starts and thousands of snaps to prove his worth. You know exactly what you’re getting when you select him.
As we’ve seen with some of the other players in this series, Jackson was a former highly recruited player and that has intrinsic value with this front office. It’s another fit that feels natural for both players and franchise.
Day one role:
Jackson should be able to find a starting role somewhere for Arizona thanks to his versatility inside and out. Although Jackson has proven during his time with the Buckeyes that he is a high-level guard, his move to left tackle last season due to the injury of Simmons showed off some terrific upside for him.
The Cardinals currently have their left tackle spot figured out with Paris Johnson Jr, so Jackson won’t be competing for that spot pending something catastrophic happening. But the left guard spot could be Jackson’s for the taking with little proven talent coming back next season inside.
Jackson played one single snap at right tackle in his time with Ohio State and has never spent any time at right guard period. He may be limited to staying on the left side for now, but he’s still a plug-and-play guy.