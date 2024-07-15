Cardinals WR Projected as Fantasy Football Breakout
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson isn't currently the biggest name on the team's wide receiver depth chart, but he sure can make some noise in 2024.
Names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dortch, Zay Jones and even tight end Trey McBride occupy plenty of slots for quarterback Kyler Murray to target this coming season.
Should everybody remain healthy and play to potential, the Cardinals have considerable talent across the board to keep their offense humming.
For fantasy football players, Arizona could be a place to find productive players at either receiver, running back or tight end.
If you're looking for a potential breakout candidate, Wilson could be your guy according to The Athletic's Doug Haller:
"RB James Conner was a decent fantasy play last season and should be again this year. Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr., will surely get his touches. Seasoned fantasy players know this. The key word here is 'breakout,' which I’ll translate to someone who would be worth consideration in mid-to-late fantasy rounds. That’s Wilson," wrote Haller.
"Even though he missed four games due to injuries, he was steady as a rookie in 2023 (38/565/3). His production should jump this year, especially with QB Kyler Murray in place for a full season. He’s worth a look."
When Murray arrived to the field fully recovered from ACL surgery, he targeted Wilson often in key moments of games.
Wilson - on FantasyPros - has an expert consensus ranking of 176 with an average draft position of 156, meaning you can likely find the receiver late in drafts as a strong bench play. He's currently the 66th best WR for fantasy based on fantasy ECR.
His 14.9 yards per catch ranked first on the Cardinals in 2023 and was tied for 22nd across the entire league.
Wilson says he's way more confident in his abilities as his sophomore campaign approaches.
“The game I feel like is so much slower. It’s not college ball, but the speed of the game has slowed down by a significant amount because my head’s not spinning about the playbook," he said earlier this offseason.
"My head’s not spinning about making mistakes, my head’s not spinning about what guys I’m going up against. I’m way more confident in my game."