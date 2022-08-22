In the world of the NFL preseason, this is now how many teams roll.

The Cardinals are no exception.

Of the 32 players that didn’t dress for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, 19 are projected starters. No one expected to start on offense played in the game. Nine have documented injuries plus defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19. However, he wouldn’t have played anyway.

The only projected offensive starter that opened the game against Cincinnati last week was right guard Will Hernandez, and he didn’t play against the Ravens because of an ankle injury.

Right tackle Josh Miles played all 68 snaps against the Ravens, while guard Rashaad Coward played 96% of the snaps and left tackle Josh Jones played 90%.

For the second consecutive game, wide receiver Andy Isabella played at least 80% of the snaps: 83 against Cincinnati and 84 against Baltimore.

Running back Darrel Williams did not play against the Bengals and played four snaps (6%) Sunday night. Rookie wide receiver Jontre Kirklin played only 10 snaps, but was targeted five times and caught two for 18 yards including a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the fourth quarter.

On defense, rookie cornerback Christian Matthew played the most snaps on defense against Baltimore (81%) after playing 39% the week before.

The best takeaway from the game is that there’s one more to play.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

OFFENSE (68 snaps, 26 players)

Quarterbacks: Trace McSorley (58/85), Jarrett Guarantano (10/15)

Did not play: Colt McCoy, Kyler Murray

Running backs: Keaontay Ingram (28/41), Eno Benjamin (21/31), T.J. Pledger (8/12), Jonathan Ward (7/10), Darrel Williams (4/6)

Did not play: James Conner

Wide receivers: Andy Isabella (57/84), Greg Dortch (53/78), Victor Bolden Jr. (42/62), JaVonta Payton (22/32), Jontre Kirklin (10/15), Marcell Ateman (10/15), Andre Baccellia (17/26),

Did not play: Andre Baccellia (injured), Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley (injured)

Tight ends: Trey McBride (31/46), Chris Pierce Jr. (23/34), Bernhard Seikovits (22/32), Josh Hokit (1/1)

Did not play: Stephen Anderson (injured), Zach Ertz (injured), Maxx Williams

Offensive linemen: RT Josh Miles (68/100), LG Rashaad Coward (65/96), LT Josh Jones (61/90), RG Koda Martin (54/79), C Lecitus Smith (53/78), G Greg Long (30/44), C Sean Harlow (9/13),

Did not play: T Kelvin Beachum, G Marquis Hayes, G Will Hernandez, C Rodney Hudson, G Danny Isidora, T D.J. Humphries, G/T Justin Murray (injured), G Justin Pugh

DEFENSE (57 snaps, 26 players)

Defensive linemen: DT Jonathan Ledbetter (34/60), DE Manny Jones (34/60), NT Christian Ringo (32/56), NT Antwaun Woods (27/47), DE Michael Dogbe (13/23), NT Rashard Lawrence (10/18)

Did not play: DE Zach Allen, DT Leki Fotu, DE J.J. Watt (COVID-19)

Linebackers: ILB Ben Niemann (41/72), ILB Chandler Wooten (29/51), OLB Myjai Sanders (26/46), OLB Cameron Thomas (25/44), OLB Jesse Luketa (21/37), OLB Victor Dimukeje (20/35), ILB Ezekiel Turner (16/28), ILB Zaven Collins (16/28), ILB Joe Walker (12/21), OLB Dennis Gardeck (11/19), OLB Devon Kennard (11/19

Did not play: OLB Markus Golden (injured), ILB Isaiah Simmons, ILB Tanner Vallejo, ILB Nick Vigil

Defensive backs: CB Christian Matthew (46/81), CB Josh Jackson (41/72), S James Wiggins (40/70), S Tae Daley (30/53), S Deionte Thompson (27/47), CB Jace Whittaker (21/37), S Charles Washington (17/30), CB Marco Wilson (16/28), CB Antonio Hamilton (11/19)

Did not play: S Budda Baker, CB Darrell Baker Jr. (injured), CB Cortez Davis, CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Jalen Thompson

SPECIAL TEAMS (22 snaps, 48 players)

CB Christian Matthew (15/68), LB Ben Niemann (14/64), LB Chandler Wooten (13/59), WR Jontre Kirklin (13/59), WR Marcell Ateman (8/36), S James Wiggins (8/36), LB Myjai Sanders (8/36), LB Cameron Thomas (8/36), LB Jesse Luketa (8/36), RB Keaontay Ingram (7/32), TE Bernhard Seikovits (7/32), RB T.J. Pledger (7/32), TE Chris Pierce Jr. (6/27), CB Jace Whittaker (6/27), LS Aaron Brewer (6/27), TE Josh Hokit (5/23), S Deionte Thompson (5/23), DT Jonathan Ledbetter (5/23), LB Victor Dimukeje (5/23), LB Joe Walker (5/23), S Tae Daley (5/23), P Andy Lee (5/23), K Matt Prater (5/23), T Josh Miles (4/18), G Rashaad Coward (4/18), T Josh Jones (4/18), G Koda Martin (4/18), G Greg Long (4/18), JaVonta Payton (4/18), RB Jonathan Ward (4/18), P Nolan Cooney (4/18), WR/PR Greg Dortch (3/14), CB Josh Jackson (3/14), DE Manny Jones (3/14), NT Antwaun Woods (3/14), LB Ezekiel Turner (3/14), C Lecitus Smith (2/9), TE Trey McBride (2/9), NT Christian Ringo (2/9), DE Michael Dogbe (2/9), LB Zaven Collins (2/9), CB Marco Wilson (2/9), LB Dennis Gardeck (2/9), NT Rashard Lawrence (2/9), WR Victor Bolden Jr. (1/5), S Charles Washington (1/5), LB Devon Kennard (1/5), CB Antonio Hamilton (1/5),