Man, what a frustrating loss for the Arizona Cardinals.

To drop an in-division game that could have easily been one with better play calling is about as aggravating as it gets. It's easy to pin the blame on head coach Kliff Kingsbury and he certainly deserves some flack for this loss.

I know you feel that way and don't worry because the internet does, too. In fact, let's go to Twitter and check out what other Cardinal fans are saying about the team and specifically Kliff Kingsbury!

Let's start off nice and easy with some funny memes to ease our tensions!

What could be the next step for Kingsbury if he is canned after the season? Here's a thought...

It's all in good fun... but how about we give Kliff a little grace?

And now on the flip side of grace...

Now here is where my frustration was certainly generated watching this game...

Kingsbury and the Cardinals showed absolutely no urgency on the team's final drive of the game... Arizona certainly took its time getting down the field with lollipop throws underneath and refusing to get out of bounds.

The team's final drive went for 17 plays and chewed up 5:32 of clock time. I fail to understand how that flies in a dire situation like what the Cardinals were facing down two possessions...

The storyline for next week?

Take this loss on the chin, Cardinal fans. It's certainly a tough and frustrating loss and plenty of other words I'm sure, but there is still some good to take away from this.

If nothing else, just go to Twitter and enjoy fans' tweets and memes that share a similar mindset towards Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray, or any other players/coaches who may be frustrating as you! Twitter always makes me feel better, so go blow off some steam and look at memes!

