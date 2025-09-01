Cardinals Biggest Strength Ahead of New Season Revealed
The 2025 regular season is here for the Arizona Cardinals, and the organization hopes to make a playoff push for the first time since 2021.
In order to do that, the Cardinals will need several different position groups to step up in what's expected to be a tough NFC West division.
While there's stars and notable names up and down the roster - what's Arizona's biggest strength ahead of the new season?
ESPN believes it's within the trenches.
Cardinals Defensive Line Named Biggest Strength
ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss says Arizona's defensive line is their biggest strength.
"The defensive front. The Cardinals invested heavily in rebuilding their defensive line and edge rushers, signing pass rusher Josh Sweat and linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, and drafting edge rusher Jordan Burch.
"It has led to the Cardinals having their best and deepest defensive front in some time. But if that front can't get to the quarterback and regularly stop the run, all the work general manager Monti Ossenfort put in and all the money he spent will have gone for naught."
Arizona's certainly deep on the defensive line, and that's been showcased over the summer even without the talent of first-round pick Walter Nolen III - who has been sidelined with a calf injury and landed on the PUP list to start the regular season.
This unit is a far cry from when Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort first took over - showing exactly the progress needed to instill hope around the desert.
Even in today's modern NFL - the game is won and lost in the trenches. Arizona's beefed up their line and secondary in hopes of building a formidable defense for 2025, which should only help balance out a potentially potent offense.
The leader of the offense, quarterback Kyler Murray, says the defensive line's depth was noticiable from the first day of camp.
"We got so many guys I feel like. Plethora of dudes over there that can make plays. That's what you want, to kind of have a platoon system, four guys come in, four guys go out. It should be dangerous," Murray told reporters earlier this summer.
"I think the depth that we have, along with the foundation that we've built, guys that have actually been here and are invested in and what we're trying to do here, and then bringing in guys that want to win. I think that JG and Monti have done a great job."
If the Cardinals' line can live up to expectations, Arizona should be in business.