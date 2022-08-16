Skip to main content

Camp Observations: Murray Speaks on Play- Calling Duties

The Arizona Cardinals second practice kicked off on Tuesday. Quarterback Kyler Murray revealed how he felt about play-calling.

The second practice of the week was underway for the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries and defensive tackle Leki Fotu were a couple of noteworthy absences. Fotu is expected to return next week according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Outside linebacker Markus Golden has missed a couple weeks of practice, but Kingsbury is not concerned that this will set Golden back. Kingsbury said he feels Golden will be ready by week 1.

Rookie tight end Trey McBride missed Friday's preseason game due to a back injury, but Kingsbury said he is hoping McBride can make his NFL debut this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. McBride returned to practice on Monday and has progressed well according to Kingsbury.

Tuesday's practice was spirited with another fight breaking out at one point. Kingsbury has said he doesn’t like the fighting and stood by that today.

“A lot of days against each other in a row so we’re ready to start playing other teams,” Kingsbury said. “Anytime you’re doing that good on good for a month straight you’re going to have some of those instances but we got to clean that up.”

Camp Observations

  • Kyler Murray talked after practice about recovering from Covid-19. The virus sidelined him for five days during camp. The quarterback said he tried to eat as much as possible to avoid losing weight.
  • Murray shed some light on how he received play-calling duties during the fourth quarter in Friday's preseason game. Murray said he was asked if he would want to play-call and said yes. “I enjoyed it. Once you call the plays it’s out of your control. That was different for me,” Murray said.
  • Murray was asked if he would ever want to coach and he said he could see himself coaching sometime. Running back Jonathan Ward concurred, saying that Murray would be a very goal oriented coach.
  • Last week, it was revealed that defensive tackle Manny Jones stole the show during the rookie talent show with his impersonation of Murray. The impersonation didn’t get rave reviews from Murray who said it “could have been better.” Murray said Jones's performance was a little dry and Jones could have benefitted by studying a bit more.
  • Ward spoke after practice and revealed that his spectacular catch against the Dallas Cowboys last season has earned him some fans who recognize him off the field. “It’s the people you least expect it from too. You got 80-year-old grandmas saying that they loved the catch and watch football every Sunday,” Ward said.

