The Arizona Cardinals were back in pads for the first time this summer Tuesday, but with it came a few heated moments.

Throughout their morning practice, multiple scrums broke out as players tried to separate opposing players. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were in a heated back and forth throughout the day and even defensive end J.J. Watt was involved in an altercation.

Off the field, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown returned from the non-football injury list. The receiver was taken off the NFI list before practice started but didn’t participate in any drills after jogging through a few routes in the walkthrough..

“We’re just easing him back in,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We want to start him with the walkthroughs and I’m hoping by the end of the week he can start some [individual drills] and I’m guessing Monday be full go.”

D.J. Humphries is still battling a stomach bug that has sidelined him for all of camp. The left tackle did not practice, but was on the field with the offensive line group..

Another offensive lineman who was absent was center Rodney Hudson. This was Hudson's third straight absence from practice. Kingsbury said they want to be smart with Hudson, and ultimately have him healthy for Week 1.

Also taking a vet day off was Markus Golden, who also took one last week.

Kingsbury gave an update on tackle/guard Justin Murray who has been walking around with a boot on his foot due to an ankle injury. The team is hoping to have him back in two or three weeks.

The loss of Murray led the Cardinals to sign guard/tackle Rashaad Coward to the roster following a workout on Monday. Coward was on the field practicing in multiple drills. Arizona cut wide receiver Christian Blake to make room for Coward.

Kyler Murray tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and missed his second practice, but he is still taking part in the team meetings through Zoom according to Kingsbury, who said he hopes to have the quarterback in practice by the end of the week.

Notes and observations

After cornerback Marco Wilson intercepted quarterback Colt McCoy on a short pass to the flat, Simmons picked up the ball to celebrate. The celebration got under the skin of Hopkins who got in the linebacker's face before eventually being separated.

Not long afterward, tensions were raised again when Watt and right guard Will Hernandez had to be separated up after getting in each other's faces. There were numerous offensive and defensive players surrounding the combatants.

A third scrum broke out before practice came to an end. It seems that the pads just bring out feistiness in players, but the sentiment is that these fights are a waste of time.

“Not a fan [of fighting],” Kinsgbury said. “I don’t like wasting the time on the reps . . . and then the young guys there at the end don’t get their two-minute rep. We just got to be more mature and be able to handle the competition.”

James Conner is strong. Of course, everyone knows this but Conner showed it off during a one-on-one pass protection drill against Zaven Collins. Collins attempted to spin away from Conner, but the running back stayed in front and stalled Collins' momentum.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr almost intercepted a pass, but barely missed the ball. Murphy laid on the ground in disappointment before Watt came by to pump his chest and get him back up.

Running back Eno Benjamin continues to have a really good training camp. Every time he gets the ball he seems to burst through the defensive line. Granted, camp is nowhere as physical as a game, but Benjamin's talent is standing out.

Linebacker Ezekiel Turner has been in a steady rotation with Collins, Nick Vigil and Tanner Vallejo as inside linebackers. Tuesday, Turner put it all out on the field running down pass-catchers and making stops.

Kicker Matt Prater tested out his leg, making a 64-yard field goal.

In the final portion of practice, linebacker Dennis Gardeck looked impressive rushing the passer. Opposite Victor Dimukeje, the two bull-rushed the lineman and would have had a sack in an actual game.