Training camp continued at State Farm Stadium on Friday. The Cardinals' fourth day of camp was laid back as multiple players took the day to rest.

Zach Ertz, J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins had a veteran's day off alongside A.J. Green, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Pugh and Markus Golden.

Thursday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed it was an illness that has left tackle D.J. Humphries not participating in any practices. The offensive lineman was on the field watching, but did not participate.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who is on the active/non-football injury list with a hamstring issue did not participate in any drills but was on the sidelines stretching before heading into the locker room. Brown returned to the field to watch the rest of practice.

After practice, Kingsbury said he is hoping to have Brown participating fully some time next week.

Camp observations

Quarterback Kyler Murray was seen on the sideline with a team doctor looking at his right wrist, but returned to participate in the remainder of the passing drills. Kingsbury said Murray felt some tenderness but ended up throwing well.

A huge sigh of relief could be heard from Cardinals players, staff and fans when center Rodney Hudson decided he would return to play this season. After missing OTAs and mandatory minicamp, there was a possibility that Hudson would retire. Following practice Hudson said, “I just went home to spend time with my family, tried to heal up, recover, and go from there.” The center did not disclose if this would be his last year, instead saying he is focusing on now.

The Cardinals signed two defensive linemen Thursday: Antwaun Woods and Christian Ringo. Both were on the field in uniform participating in the practice. To make room on the roster, the team cut tight end David Wells and defensive end Matt Dickerson.

Isaiah Simmons is looking to play a hybrid role this year as he has been seen primarily with the safeties in drills. The third-year linebacker has been receiving praise from his coaches and teammates throughout camp and that streak continued Friday. “It was good to see Isaiah Simmons make a good play on defense,” Kingsbury said. “He has the ability to make those impact plays each and every week. The more confidence he can build in that role he has, the better we’ll be.”

The new Guardian Caps, which are designed to prevent concussions, have been receiving some criticism from Cardinals players. Defensive end J.J. Watt compared the helmet cover to a bee hive and Markus Golden compared it to something out of a Super Mario's game.