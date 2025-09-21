Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football Guide: Week 3 at San Francisco 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals head to Santa Clara, California, in Week 3 for a tough divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Vegas has San Francisco as the favorite at -2.5. The Cardinals are likely to lean on Kyler Murray’s ability to turn on the "Murray Scurry" when necessary. We're also likely to see continued reliance on Trey McBride’s consistency, while both running backs and fringe receivers, like Micheal Wilson, may see more action.
Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football Starts and Sits
Kyler Murray (QB) $6,100 DK / $7,400 FD
Murray faces a tough 49ers defense, but his rushing ability keeps him fantasy relevant. Expect around 20 (ish) fantasy points if he avoids turnovers. In DFS, he’s a play with rushing upside that many managers aren't sold on, so you could have an edge here.
James Conner (RB) $6,500 DK / $7,500 FD
Conner is the workhorse, but has been splitting touches with the RB2, Trey Benson. His projection sits at around 12 points. He’s safer in season-long fantasy football as an RB2 on an expanded roster, but more volatile in DFS.
Trey McBride (TE) $5,700 DK / $7,000 FD
McBride is Murray’s most consistent target and should lead the team in targets. Projections are in the 9–12 point range, keeping him locked in as a TE1 across all fantasy football formats.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR) $5,600 DK / $6,400 FD
The rookie faces a tough matchup against San Francisco’s corners, but volume keeps him viable. Projections have him around 8–11 points. He’s best used as a DFS stack with Murray for ceiling plays.
Trey Benson (RB) $4,500 DK / $5,100 FD
Benson offers change-of-pace touches but limited volume. Projection: 5–7 points. He could provide some salary relief in a crowded DFS lineup.
Michael Wilson (WR) $3,400 DK / $5,000 FD
Wilson’s floor is low, with a projection of 4–6 points. He’s been a "sit" in most leagues, but can be used as a deep DFS pick if you’re stacking this game.
Zay Jones (WR) $3,000 DK / $4,100 FD
Jones projects at around 4 points. He's best left on the bench or reserved for a GPP tournament dart throw.
Cardinals Defense $2,900 DK / $3,400 FD
San Francisco’s offense is missing it quarterback. Considering the good performance of backup Mac Jones in Week 2, we're not exactly sure what to expect. Projections have the Cardinals' defense bringing in 4–6 points. They’re not a preferred DFS option this week and in season-long formats, you're better off streaming a defense.
DFS Strategies
Cash games: Play it safe with Trey McBride as your anchor. Conner offers volume, but the matchup lowers his floor. Murray is viable, though risky, against a tough defense.
Tournaments: Stack Murray with McBride and Harrison Jr. for upside if Arizona is forced to pass. Benson or Wilson can be sprinkled in as low-cost options to help fit in stronger players from other teams.