Cardinals to Induct Late Owner Bill Bidwill into Ring of Honor

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that late former owner Bill Bidwill, the father of current owner Michael Bidwill, will enter the team's Ring of Honor at halftime of the first game of the 2022 NFL season.

Bidwill will be the 19th person to be inducted into the Cardinals Ring of Honor. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He joins his father, Charles, who purchased the team in 1933 until his passing in 1947, in the Ring. His mother took ownership after Charles' death and moved the team to St. Louis in 1960. Bill, who died in 2019, co-owned the team with his brother, Stormy, from 1962 until he became the sole owner in 1972.

Before owning the team, Bill worked as a Cardinals ball boy as a child. He graduated from Georgetown University and served in the United States Navy. Bidwill worked full-time with the team in 1960.

Bill moved the franchise to Arizona in 1988. He brought Michael, to help build a new stadium, which was approved in 2000.

Arizona won the NFC Championship and reached Super Bowl XLIII in 2008 as they lost to the Steelers. The Cardinals made the playoffs eight times during Bidwill's time as the team's owner.

In 2004, Bidwill became the first owner to hire both a black general manager, Rod Graves, and head coach, Dennis Green, at the same time. He also hired the NFL's first African American female executive, Adele Harris. The Cardinals also developed the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship in 2015 to help increase diversity and present opportunities to gain NFL coaching experience.

In 2017, Bidwill was enshrined in the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. After Bidwill's passing, his son, Michael, became the principal owner and president of the Cardinals.

Bidwill enters the Cardinal Ring of Honor, which includes his father Charles W. Bidwill, Sr. (owner), Jimmy Conzelman (coach), tackle Dan Dierdorf, halfback John “Paddy” Driscoll, halfback/defensive back Marshall Goldberg, wide receiver Roy Green, quarterback Jim Hart, cornerback Dick “Night Train” Lane, halfback Ollie Matson, halfback Ernie Nevers, quarterback Carson Palmer, safety Pat Tillman, halfback Charley Trippi, quarterback Kurt Warner, cornerback Roger Wehrli, cornerback Aeneas Williams, safety Adrian Wilson and safety Larry Wilson.