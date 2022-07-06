Moments after the Baker Mayfield trade was announced, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tweeted a two-word response to the former No. 1 pick.

If and when Kyler Murray signs a contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals, he'll now have the chance to play against one of his former teammates for the second year in a row.

Murray will potentially face former Oklahoma teammate Baker Mayfield in Week 4 as the 27-year-old veteran was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 fifth-round conditional pick, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the Browns agreed to pay $10.5 million of Mayfield's 2022 salary ($18.858 million). He reportedly accepted less than the remaining money of the salary to facilitate the trade.

Both Murray and Mayfield squared off against each other in 2021, when the Cardinals defeated the Browns in a whopping 37-14 victory. In his rookie season, Murray's Cardinals also beat Mayfield's Browns 38-24.

Murray believes in Mayfield and is in his corner. Not only have both won Heisman trophies in back-to-back seasons and were picked No. 1 in consecutive drafts, they also have dealt with controversy towards a new contract for their respective teams.

However, Mayfield has had a longer road in trying to find a deal.

In 2020, the Browns finished 11-5 and Mayfield passed for 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. After losing in the playoffs in that same year, Mayfield searched for a new contract. But talks never went anywhere and the Browns exercised the fifth-year option for 2022. He played without a new contract in 2021 and injured his shoulder in Week 2. Mayfield ended last season with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Browns proceeded to give the highest-guaranteed contract in history to Deshaun Watson, who is expected to be suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Mayfield will now compete for the starting quarterback job with fellow 2018 first-round pick Sam Darnold, rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker. Darnold's salary on the fifth-year option of his deal is $18.858 million.

As for Murray, he competed with Mayfield for two years at Oklahoma. Mayfield told the media before their 2021 matchup about how both went to battle during their collegiate days.

"It was a healthy relationship for us," Mayfield said. "All egos were put to the side . . . And we were able to push each other and absolutely get the best out of each other."

Murray has two Pro Bowls and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his resume, while Mayfield's career has been up-and-down.

Murray has a case for receiving a contract extension as the Cardinals have shown improvement during Murray's tenure. Arizona went from five wins in Murray's rookie season in 2019 to eight in 2020 and then to 11 in 2021. As for Mayfield, the Browns were under .500 in three of his four years with the team.

All eyes will be on what happens in Carolina and the quarterback situation.