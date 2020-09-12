With the NFL season having opened Thursday night and 15 more games scheduled for Sunday and Monday, the numbers remain strong for the league’s control of the novel coronavirus.

The Arizona Cardinals had their first addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson. He was the 120th player to go on the list since training camps opened almost seven weeks ago.

The total amount of players that have been on the COVID list have spent a cumulative 1,103 days on reserve. Currently, there are four other players on the coronavirus list: Jacksonville running back Ryquell Armstead for the second time; Tennessee tackle Isaiah Wilson, also for the second time; New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington; and Carolina practice-squad safety Natrell Jamerson.

The five players now on reserve have been for a total of 30 days.

On other injury-related lists, 13 players are opening the season on reserve/physically unable to perform, with eight on reserve/non-football injury.

Here is a team-by-team look through Friday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 COVID-19, 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 8 COVID-19 (all activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (reserve)

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP (reserve), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19, 1 on practice squad (1 activated, then waived(, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals, 1 waived), 4 NFI (all passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (both passed physical)

Denver: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP (reserve), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physical, 1 reserve), 2 NFI (both reserve)

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (both activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 passed physical, 1 reserve, 1 waived), 2 NFI (both passed physicals)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 13 COVID-19 (12 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness (retired)

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP (1 activated, 1 reserve), 1 NFI (activated)

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP (waived), 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI both reserve)

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 17 COVID-19 (1 on twice, all activated/1 waived), 1 PUP (passed physical); 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP (reserve), 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (3 passed physicals, 1 reserve)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (3 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical, 1 reserve)

N.Y. Giants: 4 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (all activated/1 waived), 3 PUP (all passed physicals), 2 NFI (1 passed physical,1 reserve)

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical, 1 reserve)

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (3 passed physicals, 2 reserve), 3 NFI (2 passed physical, 1 waived)

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (reserve), 4 NFI (3 reserve, 1 waived)

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP (reserve)

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (2 activated, 1 waived), 2 PUP (both passed physicals)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (reserve)