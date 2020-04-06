AllCardinals
Texans Coach and GM Bill O'Brien Defends Trade of DeAndre Hopkins

Howard Balzer

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back David Johnson have yet to undergo physicals that would complete the blockbuster trade made between the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans when the 2020 league year began almost three weeks ago.

However, the NFL world is still reverberating with reaction to the deal, and how the Cardinals were able to dump Johnson’s contract in Houston’s lap while also giving up just a second-round pick (40th overall) this year and a 2021 fourth-rounder in the transaction.

So, it was fitting that Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien made his first comments about trading Hopkins during a town-hall teleconference with season-ticket holders this past Friday.

“It was in the best interest of our team," O'Brien said. "DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player here. He made so many plays for us. We love DeAndre Hopkins. But he had three years left on his deal and he wanted a raise. And we weren't going to be able to go in that direction. We felt like we had a great offer from Arizona that involved picks. That involved an excellent three-down running back who is hungry and humble and just can't wait to get started. David Johnson is going to be a great addition to our football team.

"There's a lot of things that go into trades. Lot of thoughts that go in. How much are you going to take on contractually? How much does it take to buy that second-round pick, that No. 40 pick? What type of player are you bringing in? What type of player are you losing and what is in the best interest of the team?"

There have been other instances where O’Brien’s judgment has been second-guessed, but he appears impervious to it.

“There has always been some type of noise,” O’Brien said. “Again, I would just reiterate that we are not trying to win in March. I would just hope our season-ticket holders have seen that we’ve won four out of six division championships here. We know how to win.”

Cynics might note that two of the division titles were achieved with 9-7 records and in those four playoffs seasons, the Texans are 1-4 in postseason games.

Still, he concluded, “Any decision that’s made is made with the team in mind. Capital T, Capital E, Capital A, Capital M in mind.”

Texans fans are surely happy that O’Brien can spell.

Cardinals fans would likely respond with Capital S. T. E. A. L.

Cardinals DL Jordan Phillips on Daddy Duty for Newborn Daughter Amidst COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and his fiance had a newborn daughter eight days ago and are in parent mode amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Chandler Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

The Arizona Cardinals had three players featured on the NFL All-Decade Team that was announced on Monday: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

Could the Arizona Cardinals select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? A breakdown of what he brings to the table.

Mason Kern

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks Will Miss 'Infectious' Energy of Joe Walker

The Arizona Cardinals lost inside linebacker Joe Walker to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency and Jordan Hicks will miss his locker-room presence

Mason Kern

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Alabama T Jedrick Wills

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with video by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge. Is he a good fit for the No. 8 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals?

Mason Kern

Jordan Hicks Maximizing Quarantine Time with Family and Creative Training

What is Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks doing while social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Mason Kern

LB Jordan Hicks Believes Cardinals 'Improved Tremendously' with Personnel Changes

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy in the early part of the offseason before the NFL Draft and linebacker Jordan Hicks is excited about the direction of the franchise

Mason Kern

NFL Fans Can See the 2019 Season on RedZone Starting Monday

Watch the 2019 NFL season in RedZone

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: Over/Under for Total O-Linemen Selected in First Round

What are the odds on the total number of offensive linemen taken in the first round of April's NFL Draft?

Howard Balzer

Ironman LB Jordan Hicks Answers Skeptics by Playing Every Snap in 2019

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks played in every one of the franchise's defensive snaps last season.

Howard Balzer