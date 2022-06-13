Kyler Murray is present for physicals prior to the Cardinals' first day of mandatory minicamp according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be present for the team's mandatory minicamp according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported that Murray attended the team's physicals on Monday and is expected to be at the team's minicamp that takes place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Murray, who has been trying to get a new long-term contract since February, was absent from the team’s first and third week of voluntary OTAs. The fourth-year quarterback did participate in the second week of the offseason on-field workouts.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he and Murray have had great communication in the past few weeks and expected Murray to be attending minicamp.

Murray's own teammates have supported him during his absence from practice. Tackle D.J. Humphries said that Murray is with the team when he needs to be.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show recently and reiterated what has been said for the last four months that the club expects a deal to be completed at some point during the summer.

Once the Cardinals minicamp wraps up, the team will take a six-week break before reporting to training camp at the end of July. Those few weeks would be the ideal time to ink a new contract. If Murray does not find a suitable deal by then, his only option, other than playing, would be holding out of camp, which can be expensive. Murray is under contract through 2023.

Murray is returning from a year where he led the team to a 9-5 regular-season record in the games he started and their first playoff appearance in six years. Murray missed three games due to injury and saw a decline in his performance during the second half of the season.