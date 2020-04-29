Ever since the Cardinals selected defender Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall selection in the draft last Thursday, his versatility at Clemson has been the stuff of legend.

During the 2019 season, Pro Football Focus had these snap counts for Simmons on defense:

Slot cornerback: 286

Safety: 218

Outside linebacker: 160

Inside linebacker: 120

Perimeter cornerback: 17

Thus, the question of the day is how the Cardinals and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will utilize him.

Appearing on Fox Football Now (FS1) Monday night, Simmons admitted, “The plan right now is for me to get locked in at one position, master that, be able to go out and dominate that, but also be able to sprinkle me in here and there just to create a little bit of deception on the defense.”

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in a videoconference, Joseph agreed that is the plan starting out, but acknowledging it will be imperative to take advantage of everything he can do.

Joseph said, “He will be a linebacker and a dime in our sub-package, but we drafted this guy because of what we saw him do at Clemson. So the things he did there, he's going to do for us as far as covering tight ends. He's a guy that can solve problems for us. And with his speed and length he can be an eraser when bad plays happen. Obviously, each game plan is different as problems come along, and he can solve them for us. He would definitely be a candidate to do those things for us.”

Noting that the NFL is comprised of “the best players in the world,” Joseph is realistic about what Simmons will be capable of, at least at the beginning.

“Some things he did at Clemson are realistic; some things won't be,” Joseph said. “He's going to be a linebacker for us. He's going to have some special roles versus certain opponents that we play, but I can't guarantee he's going to play corner for us or play safety for us full time. But he's a 6-4 guy. He ran 4.3. He's got great lateral quickness; he's so long he can make up for a lack of some quickness with his length. I wouldn't bet against him, but I think what he did at Clemson; some of it would translate and some of it won't.”

Where his versatility will mostly be used is in sub packages/passing downs, which in today’s NFL can be 60 or more percent of the plays. That’s where the offense might not know where he is. Joseph said while watching tape of Simmons it was often difficult to find him.

As Joseph said,

“With a guy like Isaiah with his size and his speed, his length, I'm not sure how you're going to see him. Is he an outside ‘backer, is he an off-the-ball ‘backer, especially when you add to a package, with three guys out there like Campbell, Jordan and Isaiah? Who's the fourth rusher in that group? I can't tell you how they will see it, but that could be deceiving for an offensive line to kind of determine who's going to be the fourth rusher.”

Joseph said he is willing to try everything. He said, “If it's a job that we think he can do, we will put him out there. That's why he was drafted. I don't want to bring Isaiah here and kind of ‘lower it down.’ I want Isaiah to be looking at Clemson tape.

“I want to do all those things if possible. And if they're not possible, we'll move on somewhere else. But if they're possible, we're going to use him to win games and a problem solver for us and to be an eraser on our defense.”

