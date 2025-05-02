NFL Execs Impressed by Cardinals Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals hit their 2025 draft class out of the park in the minds of fans and media alike.
Selecting six defensive players in seven picks, it was obvious where the Cardinals wanted to improve moving into next season, where the organization is undoubtedly looking to make the postseason after narrowly missing it in 2024.
Those outside of the league weren't the only ones who walked away impressed with the draft, as The Athletic polled anonymous NFL executives on each team's haul and all three figures offered positive sentiments for what the Cardinals did:
Anonymous NFL Execs Love Cardinals Draft
The first exec told Mike Sando he understands the goal with Arizona's defensive-heavy approach.
“They are trying to create an identity in how they are going to win, and putting less pressure on their small quarterback (Kyler Murray) is part of it," they said.
“I have no issues in how they are trying to build it. To me, you shot all your bullets on defense this year, and those guys have to hit because they are not doing this again next year.”
A second commented towards their obvious efforts to improve the trenches in free agency and the draft.
“They did not have any guys with juice on the interior last year,” another exec told Sando. “Now, they can attack on defense instead of always catching.”
Arizona drafted Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen in the first round before adding Michigan CB Will Johnson and Oregon EDGE Jordan Burch to cap their top three picks.
The last exec said, "They’ve gotten better for sure. I liked their top three guys and (fourth-round linebacker) Cody Simon as well. He is a really instinctive player. They needed some instinct on defense. Will Johnson is another one. Great leader, instinctive.
"They got good, solid football players from good programs.”
Certainly high praise from three different executives throughout the league, and it sure seems as if Arizona is on the right track marching into the third year of the Monti Ossenfort/Jonathan Gannon era.