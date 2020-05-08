Two Prime-Time Games for Cardinals in 2020; Both on the Road

A season of streaks with three consecutive road games, three straight at home surrounding their bye week, and two prime-time games highlight the Arizona Cardinals 2020 regular-season schedule revealed by the NFL Thursday.

POINTS OF INTEREST ...

*Road Warriors: After opening the season at the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and following the next two home games, the Cardinals travel to Carolina, the New York Jets and Dallas in Week 4-6. The game against the Cowboys is on Monday Night Football, the first road Monday night game for the franchise since traveling to San Francisco in 2009.

*More Road Challenges: Starting with a Thursday night game at Seattle in Week 11, the Cardinals play three of four games on the road at New England in Week 12 and at the New York Giants in Week 14. The two road games in MetLife Stadium mark the first time the Cardinals have played two road games in the same stadium since 1999. That year, they also played the Jets and Giants on the road.

*Home Sweet Home: The three consecutive home games are in Week 7 (Seattle Seahawks), Week 9 (Miami Dolphins), and Week 10 (Buffalo Bills) sandwiched around their bye in Week 8.

*More Home Cooking: Two of the final three games of the season are in State Farm Stadium in Week 15 (Philadelphia Eagles) and Week 16 (San Francisco). The season finale is at the Rams in the new SoFi Stadium in Week 7.

*Hoping for a Good Start: While the season opener against the 49ers could be daunting, after that, the team’s next four games are against teams that had a combined record of 18-45-1 in 2019. The first two in Week 2 and Week 3 are at home against the Washington Redskins (3-13) and Detroit Lions (3-12-1), followed by the two road games against the Panthers (5-11) and Jets (7-9).

*Flexible Saturday: In each of Weeks 15 and 16, up to three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 and Week 16 matchups will be determined and announced no later than four weeks prior to game day. The other four games in this group are Tampa Bay at Detroit, Denver at the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami at Las Vegas and Cleveland at the New York Jets. One of the Saturday games will be in prime time.

*Speaking of Prime Time: As noted, the Cardinals will play two games in prime time, both on the road. In Week 6, they will play Dallas on Monday Night Football and in Week 11, Seattle will be the opponent on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals could end up playing a third national game in Week 16 at home against San Francisco if that game is played in prime time.

*Three Non-division Playoff Opponents: Aside from 2019 playoff teams San Francisco and Seattle, the only other playoff teams on the schedule are Buffalo in Week 10, New England in Week 12 and Philadelphia in Week 15.Additional schedule analysis coming soon.

Following is the 2020 schedule with dates and time to be announced for the preseason. All are Arizona times.

PRESEASON

Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) at Green Bay

Week 2 (Aug. 20-24) KANSAS CITY

Week 3 (Aug. 27-31) at Las Vegas

Week 4 (Sep. 3-4 DENVER

REGULAR SEASON

Sep. 13 at San Francisco 1:25 PM

Sep. 20 WASHINGTON 1:05 PM

Sep. 27 DETROIT 1:25 PM

Oct. 4 at Carolina 10:00 AM

Oct. 11 at New York Jets 10:00 AM

Oct. 19 at Dallas Cowboys (Mon.) 5:15 PM

Oct. 25 SEATTLE 1:05 PM

Nov. 1 BYE

Nov. 8 MIAMI 2:25 PM

Nov. 15 BUFFALO 2:05 PM

Nov. 19 at Seattle (Thurs.) 6:20 PM

Nov. 29 at New England 11:00 AM

Dec. 6 LOS ANGELES RAMS 2:05 PM

Dec. 13 at New York Giants 11:00 AM

Dec. 20 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 2:05 PM

Dec. 26/27 SAN FRANCISCO TBD

Jan. 3 at Los Angeles Rams 2:25 PM