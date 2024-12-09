Social Media Sounds Off on Cardinals After Disappointing Loss to Seahawks
STATE FARM STADIUM -- And just like that, hope of the Arizona Cardinals making the postseason has vanished.
Arizona's 30-18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 established what's now a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals. After entering their bye week atop the NFC West and on a four-game winning streak, Arizona's now just 6-7 and third in the division.
It all starts up top with Jonathan Gannon, who has seen his fair share of criticism on social media following another sweep to the Seahawks - who have now defeated the Cardinals seven consecutive times.
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing again finds himself under fire after another performance that fell short, too. Arizona's offense has scored under 20 points for the second time in three games since their bye week.
Quarterback Kyler Murray tossed a pair of interceptions in the loss - both coming in the first quarter, establishing the first time in his career where he's thrown multiple interceptions in consecutive games.
The Cardinals have just four games left on the schedule and will need plenty of help to make the playoff push everybody had hoped they could reach to start the season.
What in the world is going on in Arizona?
The Cardinals host the New England Patriots next week and hope to stop what's now their longest losing streak of the season.