Key Factors That Led to Cardinals' Blowout Loss vs Bengals

Well, that was ugly.

The Arizona Cardinals kept it close in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals in their eventual Week 17 loss, though the second half wasn’t even close.

There were certainly some positives to take out of this game, most notably Trey McBride is "him" after setting an NFL record for the most tight end receptions in a single season at 117!

But, there were quite a bit of negatives that led to a blowout loss in Cincinnati.

Let’s take a look at them.

Michael Wilson is WR1

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) celebrates with tight end Elijah Higgins (84) after a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

So, his stats in today’s game (5 receptions, 89 yards, 1 touchdown) might not jump out at you, but Michael Wilson has had a terrific season for the Cardinals. He is putting up career numbers this season, currently racking up over 800 yards receiving and eight touchdown catches. With just a game left this season, we could see Wilson finish with nearly 1,000 yards receiving, or even surpassing that number.

Many people thought Marvin Harrison Jr. would be the guy in Arizona. But, that certainly has not been the case, especially this season.

Nonexistent Run Game

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands off to running back Michael Carter (22) during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have no depth in their running back room, as they have dealt with the injury plague this season. Guys like Michael Carter and Emari Demercado have struggled to step up at all this season. Carter getting nearly 30 rushing yards the entire game is just unacceptable.

Trey Benson is still young, and James Conner has been one of the leaders on this team. It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals address their running back room the offseason.

The Cardinals have a secondary problem

The Cardinals have a secondary problem. Sure, Budda Baker has played well this season, and they have a good amount of youth in their cornerback room. But, they need a proven playmaker on their secondary. Giving up over 300 yards receiving is a tough look.

It's interesting because the Cardinals have a lot of youth on the defensive side of the ball. But, Baker seems to be one of the only proven guys.

Struggling Offensive Line

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times today. They have had worse games. But, they have struggled to protect their quarterback all season, no matter who is under center. The Cardinals have the money. It might be time to start spending that money on the guys up front, whether or not Kyler Murray is in Arizona next season.

Brissett has been sacked 33 times this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Struggling Run Defense

The Bengals found their way into the end zone three times this afternoon against the Cardinals in the run game, including two scores from Chase Brown -- who also finished with over 100 yards rushing. The Cardinals have allowed an average of 126.3 rushing yards per game this season. That ranks in the bottom seven of the league.