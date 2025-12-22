Adrian Wilson Says Cardinals Have to Fix This Issue - And It's Not QB

The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 offseason will be among the more pivotal ones in recent memory.

After this season went horribly sideways, the organization will be tasked with finding an elixir for its plethora of problems.

You can begin from the top down, though Cardinals legend Adrian Wilson says the team won't be going anywhere until they re-work the defensive front seven.

Taking to the streets of X, the former All-Pro safety said this:

"At the end of the day the Cardinals defense needs a front 7 makeover. There aren’t any difference makers. As much as people want to scream QB QB , this defense needs an injection of skill and playmaking. They’ll be prime shape to get the best defensive player potentially top 5. And that makeover is maybe a 2 year job."

Is Adrian Wilson Right?

Wilson is correct in Arizona's defensive front seven needing to step up.

However, the Cardinals have invested heavily in the defensive front seven over the last two years. Their impact can obviously be debated, though there's been attempts.

Cardinals' Free Agent Signings in Front Seven Last Two Seasons

Calais Campbell

Dalvin Tomlinson

Justin Jones

Bilal Nichols

Josh Sweat

Baron Browning

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Mack Wilson

Cardinals' Draft Picks in Front Seven Last Two Seasons

Walter Nolen

Jordan Burch

Cody Simon

Darius Robinson

Xavier Thomas

The Cardinals also have drafted secondary help on Day 2 of the last two drafts (Will Johnson, Max Melton).

These picks and signings have been able to impact the organization to various levels -- both good and bad -- but the intent has certainly been there.

Cardinals Should Also Look at QB, Too

Some would argue the Cardinals have prioritized the defense too much rather than allocating resources to the offensive side of the ball.

Arizona's offense largely went untouched this past offseason, which contributed to much of their early struggles in 2025 and ultimately their downfall later in the season.

Quarterback, for as much as Wilson wants to put it in the back-burner, should absolutely be a priority for the Cardinals this offseason. Jacoby Brissett is under contract through next offseason, but if the Cardinals do indeed part with Kyler Murray, Arizona needs to make a true effort to find their passer of the future.

That's not to say the defense doesn't need to improve -- but the two trains of thought don't have to be mutually exclusive from each other.

