Cardinals vs Falcons: How to Stream, Watch, Listen to Week 16 Battle

Who: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

What: NFL Week 16 Regular Season Action

When: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2:05 PM MST

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons will meet in the desert for Sunday afternoon action in Week 16, emerging as one of four games in the NFL's afternoon slate for Week 16.

However, it's the only matchup in the second round of games that features two teams eliminated from postseason contention.

The 5-9 Falcons are fresh off an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football while the 3-11 Cardinals hope to rebound after losing by 20 points to the Houston Texans.

How to Watch Cardinals vs Falcons

The game will be shown only in local markets on FOX for television. Their matchup is in orange in the tweet below.

Cardinals vs Falcons (in orange on the below coverage map) only in local markets for Week 16. pic.twitter.com/dhn1JCUoZK — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) December 20, 2025

How to Stream Falcons at Cardinals

Games can be streamed locally on mobile devices using NFL+.

How to Listen to Cardinals vs Falcons

Fans in the desert can catch the game on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) on the call.

For the Spanish broadcast, you can tune into Fuego 106.7 FM for Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst).

In Atlanta, you can listen to 92.9 The Game (WZGC-FM).

Cardinals vs Falcons Injury Report

For Arizona:

OUT - Evan Brown (personal), Darren Hall (concussion), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel), Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE- L.J. Collier (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Cody Simon (knee/ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Xavier Weaver (hamstring)

OFF INJURY REPORT - Budda Baker (thumb), L.J. Collier (knee), Will Johnson (thumb), Kelvin Beachum (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)

For Atlanta:

OUT - KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), Mike Hughes (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE - Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder), Drake London (knee), James Pearce Jr. (foot)

OFF INJURY REPORT - Leonard Floyd (illness), Jessie Bates (rest), LaCale London (shoulder), Ruke Orhorhoro (groin), Kyle Pitts (knee), Dee Alford (illness), Bijan Robinson (illness)

What They Said

“He's special," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

"You're watching games and it seems like it's a highlight reel. Yeah, there's no doubt (I have) a high opinion of him, and even back when we played him in ’23, I think. He's a really good back. He's one of the best ones out there. I don't compare players, but this would be one of the better ones we face in the run and pass game.”