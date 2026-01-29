ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals enter the weekend still looking for their next head coach alongside the Las Vegas Raiders, and while both are intent on interviewing the same candidate, the Cardinals are inching closer to their hire according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini:

"In Arizona, I'm still watching. You've got Mike LaFleur, Anthony Weaver and Raheem Morris waiting. I'm expecting an answer very soon actually," Russini said on Scoop City.

"We'll see where that shakes ... I had heard they wanted to go offense, but then I heard more recently they're more open-minded so we'll see who they land."

Full clip via PHNX:

Via @ScoopCityShow, @DMRussini says that Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Anthony Weaver are waiting to hear back from the Arizona Cardinals.



No serious mention of Kubiak to AZ.



Mentions that the team originally leaned offense during the cycle. pic.twitter.com/M2lDkzQomT — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) January 29, 2026

It's been nothing short of an up-and-down coaching cycle for the Cardinals, who have seen eight other teams fire and hire head coaches before doing so themselves.

Arizona interviewed nearly 20 candidates in their pursuit of landing a suitable replacement for Jonathan Gannon, though the three reported finalists were all of LaFleur, Morris and Anthony Campanile entering this week.

Weaver did interview twice with Arizona, hence why his name was mentioned by Russini as well.

After Campanile went back to Jacksonville and LaFleur left a two-day trip to Arizona without a deal, the Cardinals are hoping to potentially land Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

READ: Cardinals Fans Are Rightfully Nervous as Head Coach Search Stalls

However, there's some concerns Kubiak would either use the Cardinals as leverage in a deal with the Raiders or simply stay put in Seattle altogether.

It's important to note with the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, Kubiak can only take interviews ahead of Monday, Feb. 1. From there, he can't speak with teams again until Feb. 9, the day after the big game.

It's also notable Kubiak, since he's still in-season with Seattle, also can't agree to a contract until Feb. 9 either.

The Cardinals are running a risk of potentially losing out on LaFleur/Kubiak as their top candidates. With Campanile back in Jacksonville, that would cross off three of their top names in a market that's only dwindled substantially since they started their search.

With the NFL combine less than a month away and free agency shortly following in the weeks after, the Cardinals need to button up their search so they can get their offseason going as big questions (such as Kyler Murray's status) is still up in the air at this point in time.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News