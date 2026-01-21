Cardinals Bringing in Surprise Candidate for HC Interview

The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues with its newest (and perhaps most surprising) name yet.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the Cardinals are set to bring in Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile for a second interview on Thursday.

Campanile becomes the 14th known candidate Arizona's circled for their head coaching job. After missing out on top options such as John Harbaugh, Jeff Hafley and Robert Saleh, the Cardinals move forward with their search as one of six NFL teams still needing a head coach.

Campanile, with Jacksonville out of the playoffs, can be hired immediately if Arizona so desires.

Campanile got his NFL coaching career started in 2020, overseeing linebackers for the Miami Dolphins through 2023. In 2024 he was the Green Bay Packers' linebackers coach and run game coordinator before taking the Jaguars' defensive coordinator job this past season.

Jacksonville's 303.6 yards per game was 11th in the NFL, though like Rapoport said in his post, the Jaguars had the top rushing defense in the league this past season while also being just one of eight NFL teams to allow less than 20 points per game.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Cardinals move into their head coach search looking for somebody who can help fix their defensive side of the ball after Arizona's disappointing season under previous head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Campanile also interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens' head coach opening.

"He's going to bring energy; brilliant football coach," Hafley said of Campanile.

Arizona tried the inexperienced but energetic defensive coordinator previously with no success under Gannon. Could this time around be different?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks along the side line during the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said of Arizona's hunt for their next head coach.

"Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing. And so a lot goes into that. There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful.

"It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step. We get players out of college, and we have to get them better. And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

Joe Brady, Thomas Brown, Matt Burke, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, Jesse Minter, Raheem Morris, Matt Nagy, Chris Shula, Arthur Smith and Anthony Weaver are also candidates in the running for Arizona.

