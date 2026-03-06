Cardinals Hiring Former Steelers Defensive Coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals are adding another veteran voice to the defensive staff.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals are bringing on former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin as a senior assistant coach.

Former Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is joining the Arizona Cardinals staff as a senior assistant, per source.



— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 6, 2026

Getting experienced voices on staff for first-year head coach Mike LaFleur was instrumental entering the 2026 offseason after the organization failed to the same for prior leader Jonathan Gannon, who was fired after 2025.

Austin will look to provide returning defensive coordinator Nick Rallis with a different perspective, though this isn't his first rodeo with the Cardinals' organization as a coach.

Austin first began his NFL coaching stint in 2003 with the Seattle Seahawks as their defensive backs coach.

In 2007, he arrived to Arizona in the same position and was part of the Cardinals' run to Super Bowl XLIII.

He remained in the desert until 2010 before jumping to the college ranks (where his actual coaching career first began) to become Florida's defensive coordinator.

He returned to the NFL just one year later as the Baltimore Ravens' secondary coach, helping the organization win Super Bowl XLVII.

In 2014 he became the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator before being released as part of massive staff changes following the dismissal of head coach Jim Caldwell after 2017.

He became the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator in 2018 and lasted just one season before being relieved of his duties.

He had since been in Pittsburgh, holding titles such as senior defensive assistant/secondary coach (2019-21) and defensive coordinator (2022-25).

Austin arrives to Arizona with a fairly promising defense, one that played a large role into the playoff hopes entering 2025 before the entire team practically collapsed.

Veterans such as Budda Baker, Garrett Williams, Josh Sweat and Mack Wilson lead the way while young players in the likes of Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson hope to continue their ascent.

Especially with LaFleur focusing heavily on the offensive side of things, Arizona's defense will largely be ran by Rallis. Getting Austin as a veteran voice in the room, even with Rallis' prior experience the last three years, is a good move by the organization.

In a best case, Austin is able to help maximize the talent in Arizona's defense and blend well with Rallis' youth and other differential views.

In a worst case, he could serve as a potential fill-in defensive coordinator if the unit again performs poorly and Rallis is sent packing.

Hopefully the Cardinals don't reach that point, but in a senior assistant role, this is a good move for both Austin and Arizona.