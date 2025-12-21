Cardinals Lose Top Player During Falcons Game

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat is currently hurt and out of action against the Atlanta Falcons.

With 11:50 left in the first quarter, Sweat went down with an unknown injury and spent several minutes down on the grass of State Farm Stadium, where even head coach Jonathan Gannon went to the field to check on his star player.

Sweat was eventually (and slowly) helped by trainers to the blue medical tent.

UPDATE: Sweat emerged from the blue medical tent nearly 15 minutes after entering it and walked to the locker room under his own power. There has been no official injury announcement by the Cardinals.

UPDATE: He is officially questionable.

This article will be updated when more info becomes available.

More on Josh Sweat's Impact in Arizona

Sweat is by far Arizona's best player within the front seven.

“I think (OLB Coach) Matt's (Feeney) done a good job with keeping him where we wanted to keep him (and) where he thinks he's his best at as it relates to us playing well on defense and winning the game," Gannon said of Sweat.

"I like where the rotation is at. Obviously, he's typically in the game on big time downs. If he's not, there is a reason for it, so that's okay too. I think Josh is playing really well.”

Sweat inked a four-year, $76.4 million contract to land in Arizona this past free agency cycle.

Entering this week, Sweat was top ten in the NFL with 11 sacks to his resume.

These milestones were within reach for Sweat:

• With 1.0 sack, Sweat would have 12.0 sacks in 2025. That would establish a new career high for the 8th-year pro (11.0 in 2022 w/ Eagles). It would also give him at least 1.0 sack in 9 of 15 games this season.

• With 2.0 sacks, Sweat (4) would join Simeon Rice (6 in 1999; 4 in 1998), Chander Jones (4 in 2017 & 2019) and Curtis Greer (4 in 1983) as the only players in franchise history to have at least four games with 2.0+ sacks in a single season.

Gannon also said Sweat's presence helps open things up for other players within the front seven.

“Well, they have to pay attention to Josh, and when they're paying attention to Josh, that's typically going to create some one-on-ones. (It’s) just kind of a numbers game with that. If you've got a win rusher, depending how they choose to negate that it's going to open up some things for other guys," said Gannon.

Sweat's undoubtedly been worth the contract he was signed to, and his departure from the lineup certainly hurts Arizona's ability to defend moving forward.