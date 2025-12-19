Cardinals Rule Out 5 Players vs Falcons

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out all of Paris Johnson Jr., Max Melton, Evan Brown, Jalen Thompson and Darren Hall ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

This was announced by head coach Jonathan Gannon at his Friday press conference. He also added other injured players are to be determined.

The 3-11 Cardinals will again be shorthanded for their final home game of the season, as injuries have piled up all season.

“If they're not healthy enough to play, I ain't going to put them out there. We actually have a lot of guys that are playing pretty — I wouldn't say beat up but it's mid-December here and you're playing a bunch of games," Gannon said earlier this week.

"I would be lying to tell you that everyone feels great in there, but I know the core of that locker room. If they can play, they'll play. We've got guys that haven't played in this last game or a couple weeks that I know are fighting hard to get back and play this week, so I'm appreciative of that. When they can play, they'll play.”

Arizona and Atlanta will release final injury reports later today that will designate players as either out, questionable or doubtful.

The Cardinals are desperate to notch some wins in the final three weeks of the season, though against a Falcons offense that possesses Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, the Cardinals will have their work cut out for them.

“He's special. You're watching games and it seems like it's a highlight reel," said Gannon on Robinson.

"Yeah, there's no doubt (I have) a high opinion of him, and even back when we played him in ’23, I think. He's a really good back. He's one of the best ones out there. I don't compare players, but this would be one of the better ones we face in the run and pass game.”

On Pitts, he offered:

“Well, you see how they like to deploy him and how they use them, and they're very creative with him because he has a creative skillset. He can do a lot of different things. He can play as a tight end (or) he can play as a receiver, and they use him accordingly. I think they do a really good job of deploying him in different groups. Who's he out there with and how they use him, truthfully. He's a matchup nightmare. He is a big fast guy. He’s got a huge catch radius. He's a savvy route runner. I really feel like he's kind of a savvy route runner, understands space and how to get open and catch it, so big-time challenge.”

