New Cardinals Coach Mike LaFleur Examining QB Plan Amid Kyler Murray’s Uncertain Future

For months, there’ve been talks that Kyler Murray could be on his way out of Arizona for the 2026 season. So, what does newly hired Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur think about Murray’s future with the franchise?

LaFleur was asked about the quarterback situation during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, and it sounds like he hasn’t quite gotten that far yet. He has “touched base” with Murray, but it seems there’s a lot the organization and Murray need to work through before figuring out who the 2026 starter will be.

“We've got to go back and talk about all these decisions—quarterback, O-line, specialists, everything,” LaFleur said, via the team website. “It’s our job and for these players to build the best roster at each position. Those are conversations we will have, and I am looking forward in about 45 minutes getting after it.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the quarterback situation, specifically Murray’s future in Arizona, is one of the first topics LaFleur addresses in his new role.

Regardless of what happens with Murray, LaFleur holds the utmost respect for the quarterback, he expressed on Tuesday.

“I’ll say this, being in this division for seven years, it was never fun [to play him]. I have a lot of respect for him as a player,” LaFleur said. “He was never a fun challenge to go against.”

Murray’s 2025 season was limited as he missed the final 12 games with a foot injury. The issue with Murray’s future is his contract—he still has two seasons left on his five-year, $230 million deal he signed ahead of the 2022 campaign. He’s currently slated to count $53.3 million against the salary cap next season and $43.5 million against the cap in 2027.

The Cardinals have a few options if the organization chooses to part ways with Murray. The team would take on $57.7 million in dead cap money next year if Murray is cut before June 1. If he’s cut after June 1, that dead cap hit would split into $50.5 million in 2026 and $7.2 million in ‘27, per ESPN. If Arizona can find a trade partner before June 1, the Cardinals would save $35.3 million toward the salary cap next season.

Arizona does hold the No. 3 draft pick this spring, but the team isn’t expected to draft a quarterback as of now. That could change if they officially move on from Murray before the draft, depending on how things play out in the spring.

