Cardinals Sign Vikings LB, Add Another Player to Injured Reserve

ARIZONA -- Ahead of their final regular season game, the Arizona Cardinals have made a handful of roster moves.

According to the team, the Cardinals have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Austin Keys, who was claimed off waivers.

More on Keys from the Cardinals' media relations dept.:

"Keys (6-2, 244) played 11 games this season with the Vikings and had one tackle, 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and six tackles on special teams. He joined the Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent from Auburn and has been on Minnesota’s active roster all season long. The 23-year old Keys played his final two college seasons (2023-24) at Auburn after spending three seasons at Ole Miss (2020-22). He appeared in 43 career games in college, totaling 120 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed."

The Cardinals also placed safety Kitan Crawford on injured reserve and have released offensive lineman Tyler Cooper from the practice squad.

Cardinals Hope to Finish Season on High Note

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ahead of their Week 18 battle against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Jonathan Gannon says the team's 3-13 record has been tough to deal with -- though there's been something to note with all of the adversity seen in 2025:

“I've been through years like this. (I’m) not proud of them, but they happen. I've been on teams that haven't played well, and you learn and you grow," said Gannon this week.

"(In) all different parts in my career — even on winning teams. You suffer a tough loss (and) there's a lot of growth that comes from that. You have to find growth in anything good and bad, but I just feel like there's no hiding from adversity. There's really not.

"So, you can't soften the blow in any way, shape or form and then that can allow you to be like, 'Well, we don't really have to change much, or I don't really have to do this different, or whatever the case may be. I don't really have to study this as much.' It forces you to make changes.”

The Cardinals became the third team in the Super Bowl era to start a season 2-0 and finish with four or less wins.

Arizona will face the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 18. Both teams are expected to play their starters on Sunday.

