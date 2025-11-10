Everything Went Wrong in Cardinals' Loss Against the Seahawks
Everything went wrong for the Arizona Cardinals yesterday.
Just when we thought this team could turn things around, that certainly did not seem to be the case.
Let’s take a look at some of the key stats that led to them losing to the Seahawks in borderline embarrassing fashion.
Lack of Protection: 5 Sacks
Jacoby Brissett was sacked five times today. The offensive line is and continues to be a problem for the Cardinals. Even after a strong win against the Cowboys last Monday, Brissett was still sacked five times.
The Cardinals have a lot of holes to fill this offseason, and the offensive line certainly is one of the biggest. It wouldn’t be shocked at all if it were addressed in the first two rounds of the draft this spring.
Silly Mistakes: 2 QB Fumbles
This was a tough one to watch, even early in the game. It didn’t help that Brissett had two fumbles, both of which were returned for touchdowns. It’s mistakes such as that which cost the Cardinals this game. It’s like the Cardinals were never in this game against the Seahawks.
No Run Game: 1 Rushing TD
Greg Dortch was the Cardinals' only touchdown in the run game, but it certainly doesn’t help their top two players are hurt in their backfield. But, nobody has stepped up when they need them to. The Cardinals missed out on trading for guys to help their run game like Chuba Hubbard or Breece Hall.
Their backfield right now certainly hasn’t done much of step up either.
Inconsistent Run Defense
The Cardinals allowed Seattle in the end zone twice in the run game and gave up a total of nearly 200 yards on the ground.
WR Woes: Marvin Harrison 3 Receptions on 12 Targets
The Cardinals might have a wide receiver problem. Marvin Harrison Jr. found himself in the end zone with three receptions on 12 targets. I will make the argument that he is getting way too much negativity on him. Has he had drop issues in the past? Yes.
But it also doesn’t help that he’s not in a good system, and he has inconsistency at the quarterback position. Trey McBride was Arizona's leading receiver with 127 yards and a touchdown - but they need more help than just him.
Sunday was just a tough look all around for the Cardinals, which was highlighted by the silly mistakes and lack of consistency everywhere on both sides of the ball.
They’ll have another divisional matchup next week against the 49ers.