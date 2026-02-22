Former Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Dead at 25

ARIZONA — Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore has passed away at the age of 25, according to a Floyd County (Indiana) Coroner (h/t WLKY).

His cause of death is not confirmed as of this time.

Moore entered the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a productive career at Purdue. Moore was known for his speed and ability to make defenders miss in space after the catch.

“I think it’s just my versatility, being able to go win in the slot and run options, being able to stick my foot in the ground and make you miss, run past you. If you need a big play, if you need a short-down play, whatever the case may be, and just being dynamic in the return game – punt return and kick return," Moore said after the Cardinals drafted him.

Moore spent with three seasons in Arizona before he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 offseason. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp and missed the entire season.

“Man, as I saw from afar when he was in college at Purdue and then obviously here as I saw in person on Sunday, he's a playmaker," Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs previously said of Moore.

"Getting the ball in his hands, he's dynamic with the football so he's a big part of our offense in that. The more ways we can get the ball in his hand, the more ways I can get the ball in his hands as the quarterback to get him in space and take advantage of his matchup across the field, it only helps our offense go.”

The Minnesota Vikings signed his services ahead of 2025, though another knee injury landed him on injured reserve.

Moore's NFL career saw him catch 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore's college coach in Jeff Brohm offered the following statement (h/t WLKY):

"Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!"

Our deepest condolences go out to Moore's family and his loved ones at this time.