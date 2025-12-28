How Trey McBride Made NFL History vs Bengals

ARIZONA -- There wasn't many positive takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, though star tight end Trey McBride did make NFL history.

McBride hit his 117th reception of the season in Cincinnati, establishing a new record for most catches in one season by a tight end, surpassing Zach Ertz.

MOST CATCHES IN A SEASON BY A TIGHT END



History for Trey McBride 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WBo43Y2PBA — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

McBride, recently selected to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, has ascended to the league's elite category of players this year, fresh off a record-setting contract extension signed in the offseason.

McBride had 109 receptions for 1,098 yards and ten touchdowns approaching Week 17. He left Cincinnati's matchup adding 10 receptions for 76 yards and one score as well.

"I'm proud of him. He shows up to work every day and battle," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of McBride after today.

"He's one of the best players out there, that's really cool. I'm down about the team, and I know he's down about the team, but I don't want to overlook that. He's had a fantastic year."

McBride (h/t AZCardinals.com) added, "It's really cool, and thankful for my teammates and coaches. It's cool to get it in 16 games too – I didn't want anyone to give me a hard time about that.

"But honestly, it doesn't really matter. I would've loved to have won the game, loved to have played better as an offense. Just wasn't there today."

McBride was fresh off his quietest performance of the season, being held to just four receptions for 27 yards last week.

When speaking with reporters, McBride said he was looking forward to changing the narrative in Cincy.

"I was just more mad at myself for my performance -- it was nothing that they did or nothing that our team did. It was me. I got to be better. It's been eating at me all week," said McBride.

"I'm excited to have an opportunity this week to change the narrative."

Safe to say, McBride did just that.

There hasn't been much to cheer for if you're a Cardinals fan this season, though McBride has been one of the few bright spots in 2025.

He's certainly established himself as the top tight end in the league and should very well be on his way to earning All-Pro honors at the conclusion of the season.

Arizona will finish the regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.