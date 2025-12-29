Jonathan Gannon Sends Clear Message as Job Speculation Grows

ARIZONA -- All eyes, for better or worse, are on Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon with one week left in the regular season.

2025 has been a reality check for everybody in the team's practice facility in Tempe, which has housed a 3-13 record that begs for some sort of change if the Cardinals will ever turn things around.

What change exactly needs to happen continues to be argued and won't see rest until we see a final resolution, though Gannon's job status has been a dominating headline surrounding the Cardinals as losses stack.

Is he confident he'll be back in the very chair he gave Monday's press conference in?

"Yeah," Gannon said. When asked why, he responded with, "I have confidence in myself."

Jonathan Gannon Believes He'll Be Back

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches from the sideline as his team plays the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gannon was also asked about his conversations with team owner Michael Bidwill, who would ultimately have to pay three different coaches (Kingsbury, Gannon and a new face) if Gannon were to be relieved of his duties with two years left on his contract.

"I'm not gonna get into all of that, but I feel good," said Gannon.

The Cardinals began 2025 with a 2-0 record and have lost their last 13-of-14 games. They're just the third team in the Super Bowl era to finish with four or fewer wins after winning their first two games.

Adversity has been a buzzword in Arizona this season, something Gannon has touched on for seemingly a weekly basis since losses began to initially pile.

The Cardinals went from losing close games (13 total points from their five losses after the 2-0 start) to simply being blown out during the second half of the season, where they've allowed 35 points in their last five-of-eight games while not scoring more than 20 in their last five outings offensively.

"I think that the silver lining is from when you get punched in the face. That's true adversity, which we've been punched punched in the face -- it forces you to grow. Anyone I'm around in this business, it's kind of adapt or die. And the adversity that we've had this year, you better adapt," Gannon continued on Monday.

"I've been through years like this, not proud of them, but they happen. I've been on teams that haven't played well. You learn and you grow. I've been on all different parts of my career, even on winning teams and you suffer a tough loss, there's a lot of growth that comes from that.

"You got to find growth in anything good and bad, but I just feel like there's no hiding from adversity, there's really not. So you can't soften the blow any way, shape or form, and then that can allow you to be like, 'well, we don't really got to change much' or, 'I don't really have to do this different' or, 'I don't really have to study this as much' -- it forces you to make changes."

We'll see if Bidwill feels the same after next Sunday.

